Semi rollover on Alexis Road creates quite a mess

Crews were busy clearing the scene of a semi rollover on Alexis Road Tuesday.

It happened around 6 a.m. Police say the semi driver was making a left turn off the ramp from northbound I-75 when he overturned, spilling dirt and leaves onto the roadway.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

One lane on Alexis was closed as crews cleared the scene, as well as the ramp from NB I-75.

Both Alexis and the ramp have since reopened.

