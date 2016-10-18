Toledo man arrested for unlawful restraint of his girlfriend

A Toledo man was arrested Monday after a woman says her live-in boyfriend used drastic measures to keep her from leaving the house.

Ignacio Perez, 41, was arrested on charges of unlawful restraint, assault and domestic violence.

The female victim told Toledo Police that since early September, Perez would not let her leave their house on Chestnut. He would also hit her, as well as forced her to take muscle relaxers so she would sleep while he was.

The victim said Perez even installed alarms on all the doors in case she tried to leave.

Perez is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

