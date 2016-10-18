Crews battle 2 north Toledo house fires

Flames broke out at two north Toledo homes Tuesday.

Crews first responded to a fire at a vacant home on Utica around 2 a.m.

Extensive damage was sustained to the back of the home. We're told investigators are looking at it as an arson.

Then, an hour later, crews arrived to another house fire just down the street on Birckhead Place, where flames were seen shooting from the roof.

Firefighters were able to put that fire out pretty quickly. We're told this is not the first time crews have responded to a fire at the home.

No word on whether or not the two are related.

