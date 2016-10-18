Detroit woman fakes documents to buy Toledo home, sell it

A Detroit resident was housed in the Lucas County Jail Monday on charges that she fraudulently acquired a Toledo man's home and sold it for tens of thousands of dollars.

Sharmae Collier, 26, was arrested and charged with tampering with records.

Last year, Collier presented fake documents to the Lucas County Auditor's Office and the Recorder's Office, transferring 3145 Chase St. into her name.

It says she then sold the property for more than $83,000 by means of Quitclaim Deed.

It's not known if Collier knew the victim or if she has done this to anyone else.

Collier is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.