Superintendent talks TPS accomplishments

What is the Toledo Public School District doing right?

In a question and answer video-oriented presentation, Dr. Romules Durant, TPS superintendent, talked about how the district is meeting its core commitments during his State of the District Address.

Questions about each commitment were asked by students in pre-recorded videos, like about being student-centered and having a rigorous curriculum.

A main theme during Monday's presentation at Bowsher High School was a culture of high expectations woven throughout the core commitments. For example; more than 500 TPS students are taking classes this fall at the University of Toledo.

Dr. Durant also stressed the importance of satellite learning and laptops.

"Our goal is to maximize every child's high school opportunity by getting them a diploma at the minimum, but more importantly, credit towards a completion of an associates degree, which is ultimately the highlight of education," said Dr. Durant.

Polly Gerken, school board member, says she's especially proud of the AVID program.

"It's a great program, and I look forward to expanding AVID in all our schools, more and more schools," said Gerken.

Of course, with successes for the district come struggles.

TPS teachers have been highlighted recently for issues over pay and contract negotiations. School leaders say they're committed to keeping a strong relationship with their teachers.

"The folks who are doing the work in the classroom are - they are our most valuable asset in the district and so we will continue to work very closely with our collective bargaining groups," said Gerken.

"We have a great relationship, I mean, you know, we sit down at the table and iron things about between all of our local leaders," said Dr. Durant.

Another positive Dr. Durant highlighted during Monday's presentation was the partnership with ProMedica to get full time nurses for the elementary schools, because in some cases, that's the only medical attention a student might get.



