Toledo raises its grade of equality for LGBTQ community

Toledo continues to raise its grade when it comes to equality. According to the recent Municipality Equality Scorecard from the Human Rights Campaign, this year the Glass City has a score of 89.

Considering Toledo raised its score by more than 10 points, the score says a lot.

Members of the LGBT community say they are happy Toledo doesn't have a perfect score of 100... because it gives the city room to grow.

"We still have work to do and that gives up more energy and more push forward to go out and do the good work that we do as activists and LGBT people," said Jack Alferio, a junior at the University of Toledo and a transgender man.

Jack was born and raised in Toledo. He said as he's grown up and transitioned into a transgendered man. He's seen the change in Toledo too.

"Since I've been here at college I've noticed - it's just more people coming out and feeling comfortable to do so in this city," Alferio said. "I remember being younger and going to an LGBT youth group called RAY rainbow area youth and it being very secretive."

Just three years ago, Toledo scored a 58. Cities like Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton all scored a 100.

The scorecard grades in the areas of:

Non-discrimination laws

Municipality as Employer

Municipal Services

Law Enforcement

Relationship with LGBTQ Community

Alexandria Hetzler is a junior at the University of Toledo and from Dayton.

She's the current president of Spectrum - UT's LGBTQ student organization. She said having the support of Mayor Paula-Hicks Hudson and the city has strengthened the community.

"It was amazing seeing her support and I know that the Toledo government has so much support for the LGBT Plus population in the community," said Hetzler. "UT has also been working the last few years improve their involvement with LGBT plus people and other marginalized identities."

These students said being involved with other community organizations like Equality Toledo makes it easier to educate the our community.

October is LBGTQA Plus History month - and Toledo improving its grade show progress in how far Toledo has come in accepting others.

