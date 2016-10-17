ODOT nearing completion on I-75 construction

We've seen road construction sites come and go around our area, but now another major stretch of interstate is getting closer to completion.

The I-75 corridor between Perrysburg and Findlay is about a month away from being finished.

Since 2014, orange barrels have crowded the stretch as ODOT worked to widen the highway.

"Now that we're getting closer to opening three lanes, we've seen that lane width, which has been 11 feet in some areas, now increased to the traditional 12 feet in a lot of the work zone," said Theresa Pollick with ODOT District Two.

Pollick says that along with the median barrier being relocated and barriers along the side of the road being lifted people feel more comfortable driving in the construction zones.

The most obvious changes are from just south of State Route 582 to just north of North Baltimore on 75.

"So what you have is a lot of additional pavement that wasn't there before and a lot of traffic switching around to where it should be on those areas," said Pollick.

But even though the highway may look ready to open to three lanes, Pollick says there is more work to be done.

She wants to remind the public as construction wraps up, to slow down, follow the road construction signs and not your GPS.

"There's certain areas that need more work than others and first we have to focus on the safety concern and number two make sure that we are delivering a great product of all those three lanes open," said Pollick.

Weather permitting, the project is slated to wrap by the end of November.

In other traffic news, Tuesday morning's commute will be easier. ODOT plans to open northbound I-75 from the Anthony Wayne Trail to the I-75/I-475 split in Toledo.

And on Wednesday, ODOT will open the southbound lanes of I-75 between Anthony Wayne and the I-75/I-475 interchange.

