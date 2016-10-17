Motorcyclist dies after deadly crash in Ottawa County

A motorcyclist is dead after slamming into a truck in Ottawa County.

It happened Monday night on Gill Road just south of State Route 163 in Portage Township.

State troopers say David Burns Jr., 31, of Brunswick, was traveling southbound on Gill Rd. when the driver of a truck, Ronald Landrum, 77, of Marblehead, failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he made a left hand turn into a private driveway. Burns then hit Landrum's truck and was tossed from his motorcycle.

Landrum was unharmed. Burns was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

