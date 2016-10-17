Bedford senior scores special touchdown

Friday night Bedford’s football team improved to 7-1 with a win at Dexter. But the game took a back seat to a special moment that took place with one of the Kicking Mules seniors.

Jon Scout is a senior at Bedford. Back in March, doctors discovered that he had a brain tumor and that ended his football career.

“It’s pretty hard watching them out playing and I’m just sitting on the sideline watching them,” said Scout.

But nothing has stopped his love for football. Despite the tumor and the ensuing chemotherapy, Scout has been with the Mules for practices and games every step of the way.

“I mean this kid's fantastic,” says head coach Jeff Wood. “He’s just a great kid. Sure, we’re all upset that this has happened to him, but he’s fought it with such courage and grace that he’s been an inspiration to all of us.”

Despite the challenges, they wanted him to get one more shot on the football field. Bedford’s players and coaches set up a play on Friday night and it was designed for Jon.

“I was very anxious and having butterflies,” said Scout. “I felt like I was gonna puke right before the game.”

“Even if they knew it was coming or not, I don’t know if they would have ever stopped it,” said Wood. “Because our kids were pumped up, it was a good night.”

It was time. Jon took the field. Lined up in the backfield. He got the football down near the goal line and plowed his way into the endzone.

“It meant the world honestly,” said fellow senior Joey Shepherd. “Just for him to be out there with us and on the field playing for the first time in forever, it was just awesome.”

“I’m thinking holy crap I just made a touchdown,” said Scout. “Then, they were all lifting me up and I was like ‘oh, I did not know they could do that!’”

“We had a goal and Jonny’s the one that attained it,” said Wood. “He worked his butt off to make sure that through all the rehab and medications and all that, that it worked great.”



