Money Talks News: Banking fees

You probably think of banking fees as a small inconvenience and necessary evil. But as it turns out, they are neither.

Banking fees are continuous and you do not often notice them. And they are hard to get around.

According to a recent survey by MoneyRates.com, the average bank customer now pays $13.25 a month for a checking account. That adds up to about $159 per year.

Mistakes are pricey. Overdrafts fees cost an average of $32.22 per month. And the average fee banks charge their own customers to use an out-of-network ATM is now $1.60 on top of the average $2.80 fee the foreign bank is charging.

Experts recommend avoiding the banks with the highest fees. However, that can be a challenge in of itself.

MoneyRates says the biggest banks advertise the most, and also charge the most fees.

Online banks are usually cheaper and they are likely to charge less, if at all, for a checking account.

Credit unions are also more likely to offer free or discounted checking.

