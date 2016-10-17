Operation Shield yields large amount of illegal drugs, guns

Dozen of officers from 13 law enforcement agencies in northwest Ohio participated in Operation Shield over the weekend.

This is the fifth year and most successful year of Operation Shield. The goal of the operation is to reduce fatal traffic crashes and arrest those involved in criminal activity.

Police departments from Wood and Lucas County along with the FBI, highway patrol, and border patrol worker together to make over 1,000 traffic stops and almost 250 arrests.

Among the items confiscated were nine guns and $14,000 in drugs, including 37 grams of heroin and 820 prescription pills.

Authorities say northwest Ohio is safe because of the operation.

"It means your streets are safer," said Lt. William Bowers of Ohio State Highway Patrol. "There are less guns on the roads, less prescription pills, and we all known what the heroin and opiate epidemic is doing to our neighborhoods and our communities.'

Operation Shield is funded by federal grant money and organized by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A similar operation is planned for the Findlay area before the end of the year.

