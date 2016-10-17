Local 700 members consider joining strike

Monday marked day six of the Libbey Glass strike and still Local 59 and Local 105 were actively staked out in front of the factory.

The question now is whether Local 700 and Local 65 will be joining them soon.

Both Local 700 and Local 65 members have walked off the job, but have not officially begun to strike.

Local 700 leaders held meetings throughout Monday, updating members on the progress.

The group had their insurance cut last Tuesday, although their contract was supposed to last until Friday.

This lose of insurance confused members and has taken a serious toll on some workers.

One member of Local 700 is fighting breast cancer for the second time. Without health insurance, she is unable to get treatment.

Local 700 members say they just want this situation to end, but they also want their demands met.

In hopes of reaching an agreement, representatives from 700 will be meeting with Libbey leaders Tuesday morning.

"Definitely if our contact, if they come up with another thing tomorrow or whatever, I mean, if it's not what we deserve, then I will definitely vote it down and I will vote to strike," said Local 700 member Tabatha Snoderly.

Members of Local 700 say they aren't expecting Libbey to give into their contract demands Tuesday.

They say they are prepared to join Local 59 and 105 on the picket line if things do not change soon.

