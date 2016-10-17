After seven decades, an American hero is laid to rest

It took 71 years, but a local family is getting some closure on a story that has been developing for seven decades.

During World War II, Army First Lt. Donald Beals was a decorated fighter pilot in Europe with many combat missions under his belt and a Distinguished Flying Cross. But in April of 1945, he was shot down by the Germans. He was first classified as missing before he was considered killed in action.

Lt. Beals' sister, Meryl Tabner, who herself was a nurse during the war, searched for him for seven decades.

In 2014, the military asked Tabner and her brother who lives in California for a DNA sample. The sample matched remains found at a crash site at an archaeological dig.

On Oct. 17, Lt. Beals was buried with full military honors alongside thousands of his brothers-in-arms in America's most sacred ground, Arlington National Cemetery.

Meryl Tabner passed away six months ago, only weeks after she got the news her little brother had been found. However, her son and Beals's nephew from Toledo Doug Tabner Jr. was there to honor the uncle he never met.

"I realize he wasn't some super hero," Doug Tabner said. "He was a guy. He was a regular man with bravery, dedication and patriotism."

Other family from France and California also flew into Arlington for the ceremony.

Beals' possessions found in the wreckage including his dog tags and a few coins were sent to the remaining members of his family.

