Numerous drugs seized during Putnam County traffic stop

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A traffic stop in Putnam County led to two arrests and the seizure of five different drugs early Saturday morning.

According to officials, a sheriff deputy pulled over a suspicious vehicle around 2 a.m. in Kalida, Ohio.

A K9 was eventually called in to sniff the vehicle and alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics.

During the search, deputies found cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, marijuana, Oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, meth lab supplies, cash and a loaded gun.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $6,825.

Rene Valdez, 30, and Dakota Valdez, 20, of Defiance, Ohio were both arrested on scene, and were scheduled to be arraigned in Putnam County Municipal Court on Monday.

