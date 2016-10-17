Numerous drugs seized during Putnam County traffic stop - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Numerous drugs seized during Putnam County traffic stop

A traffic stop in Putnam County led to two arrests and the seizure of five different drugs early Saturday morning.

According to officials, a sheriff deputy pulled over a suspicious vehicle around 2 a.m. in Kalida, Ohio.

A K9 was eventually called in to sniff the vehicle and alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics.

During the search, deputies found cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, marijuana, Oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, meth lab supplies, cash and a loaded gun.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $6,825.

Rene Valdez, 30, and Dakota Valdez, 20, of Defiance, Ohio were both arrested on scene, and were scheduled to be arraigned in Putnam County Municipal Court on Monday.

