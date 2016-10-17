Local engineer warns of unintended consequences of efforts to clean Lake Erie

Bringing Lake Erie back to health can have unintended consequences.

That's the warning from one of the area's top engineers.

While many steps have been taken to reduce toxic algae and improve water quality, a civil engineer told the Toledo Rotary Club on Monday afternoon that new and unexpected challenges are popping up.

John Hull is the founder and chairman of Hull and Associates. His firm specializes in alternative energy and environmental markets, and he is focused on improving the water quality of Lake Erie.

Hull told Rotarians at their luncheon that unexpected problems can be caused by clean-up solutions.

One example was no till farming. It intentionally doesn't turn over the land so phosphorus runoff is reduced.

Hull says this is allowing earthworms to make their tunnels in the soil undisturbed, which is allowing phosphorus from fertilizer to seep down into the soil and into the field tile and then out into ditches and the Lake Erie watershed.

“There will always be situations where we should stop what we're doing and do something else or do it a little bit differently, because the problems change, the circumstances change and you can't use the same old solution for a new problem,” Hull said.

Hull isn’t calling for an end to no till farming but said structures could be attached to the field tile to stop the phosphorus from getting through.

Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski said Hull made him realize it takes time to find good solutions.

“I think it's important to understand that a systematic approach that is well thought out and not 'shoot from the hip' is really the best way to save Lake Erie,” Waniewski said.

Hull provided another example of unintended consequences of making improvements. He said that coal plants have cut back on sulfur dioxide emissions and in the process, reduced the threat of acid rain. However, he said some sulfur is healthy and when there is less of it, that can allow phosphorus to move around more and get into the waterways.

Hull says these potential problems need to be watched more closely but still has an optimistic view of efforts to make a difference.

“There are better days ahead for Lake Erie and the western basin and hopefully for us, our community,” Hull said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.