Hundreds cast their ballots early in Wood County

Each county in the state of Ohio has only one place to early vote.

Wood County voters have been heading to the former courthouse downtown for almost a week now casting their ballots.

The Board of Elections director says these people haven't had to wait in line.

Terry Burton has been working at the Board of Elections for the past 22 years.

He says this has been a pretty typical year as far as early voting goes.

They have consistently seen 200 to 300 voters come in and out of their doors every day.

Terry Burton said, “It’s one of those decisions everybody has to make with what they are comfortable with, some people really like the election day experience, and for them, that's great. I hope they go on that day, and enjoy that experience. For those, that want to get it out of the way and are ready, we are certainly ready to take them."

Burton says, he expects voters to continue to show up to the polls avoiding lines throughout the next few weeks.

November 7th is the last day for early voting.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.