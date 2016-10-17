Japanese delegation tours University of Findlay

An eleven member delegation of elected officials from the prefect of Saitama in Japan made a visit to the University of Findlay today to get a first hand look at American culture.

Each year, the University of Findlay hosts 3 students from the Saitama Prefecture.

These students spend a year studying in the United States, making international relationships and learning about our culture.

"In the school cafeteria, they serve hamburgers and pizza everyday." said Saitama student Saori Imaeda. "That was a big culture shock for me."

But these students also impact the American students and professors they come into contact with as well.

"We're enriched tremendously by it. The people in the community beyond campus and certainly everyone on campus." said University of Findlay president Katherine Fell.

For 25 years, the city of Findlay has held a strong relationship with Saitama which is Ohio's sister state in Japan, which has led to economic investments, collaborations, and friendships.

And frequent visits like these help galvanize that partnership for the future

"With more and more active collaboration and interaction; I believe we, all of our lives will be better." said Shigeru Motoki, member of the Saitama Prefectural Assembly.

And Findlay leaders will be traveling to Saitama next week to reciprocate the cultural understanding between the communities.

"To continue to build this relationship of not just an economic future, but also a cultural and educational one as well." said Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik.

At the end of each Japanese delegate visit, a cherry tree is planted on the university of Findlay campus to commemorate the event.

