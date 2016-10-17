TPD investigates two separate shootings from Sunday morning

Toledo police are looking into two shootings that happened early Sunday morning in central Toledo.

The first was at the Mirage Bar on Buckingham where Timothy Pettaway was shot once in the foot.

The police report says Pettaway was not being cooperative and refused treatment from emergency crews.

The second shooting happened an hour later near the Underground Club on Belmont. Samuel Peoples brought himself to the UTMC emergency room with a gunshot wound in his butt and several fractures to his face. There he told police of the incident.

Peoples also sustained fractures to his face.

There were no arrests made.

