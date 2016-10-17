VP candidates returning to battleground Ohio

Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence is starting the week with campaign stops in Ohio, while his Democratic counterpart Tim Kaine plans to return to the battleground state on Wednesday.

Pence is scheduled to hold rallies in Mason and Columbus on Monday afternoon.

Hillary Clinton's campaign said Kaine will be in Columbus and Springfield on Wednesday.

After a lull last month, high-level campaigning has accelerated in what polls indicate is a tossup state.

Trump campaigned in the state last Thursday, while President Barack Obama and former president Bill Clinton followed Democrat Hillary Clinton's return to the state last week with campaign appearances.

While Hillary Clinton appears to have paths to the total needed for election without Ohio, the state's 18 votes are considered crucial for Trump.

