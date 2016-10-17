Timothy Ciboro fights for right to represent himself at trial

The trial has been put on hold for Timothy and Esten Ciboro, the father and son accused of handcuffing and raping Timothy's step daughter in the basement of their north Toledo home.

Timothy has been fighting for the chance to represent himself at trail.

Monday, his appointed attorney filed a motion for Judge Linda Jennings to reconsider her decision to not allow him to represent himself.

At the last hearing earlier this month, Judge Jennings determined Timothy could not represent himself after witnessing odd behavior and appointed him an attorney. That attorney has now asked the court again if Timothy can be his own attorney during the trial.

The judge did not rule on it and said she will review the request.

Judge Jennings also lifted a no-contact order for the two co-defendants.

Since being charged, the state requested the pair be separated at the Lucas County Jail and not speak to each other. At trial, the state withdrew their objection and will allow the pair to speak again.

The defense also requested that the interviews conducted with the victims in the case be transcribed, pushing the original Oct. 31 trial date back.

A third request is that the state intends to ask the judge if a companion or comfort dog can be in the courtroom when the children victims take the stand to testify. The prosecuting attorney says testifying will be difficult for the victims, especially if their alleged attackers are asking them the questions, if they both do represent themselves in the trial.

A new trial date has not yet been set.

