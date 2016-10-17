16-year-old boy in critical condition after crashing car into a tree

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after crashing his car into a tree Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred on W. River Road in Washington Township around 4 p.m.

According to the police report, the driver was navigating a curve on a hill when the car began to spin and went off the road, hitting a tree on the driver’s side.

The driver was flown to St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

