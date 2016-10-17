2016 Trick-or-Treat Times - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2016 Trick-or-Treat Times

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

This year, Halloween falls on a Monday, and the majority of areas have trick-or-treating schedules for that day. But many of the times vary. Here's a full list of dates and times for this area:

Oct. 31

  • Adrian: 6-8 p.m.
  • Archbold: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Bedford Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • Berkey: 6-8 p.m.
  • Bettsville: 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Blissfield: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Bloomville: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Bowling Green: 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Carey: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • (West) Dundee: 3-7 p.m.
  • Elmore: 6-8 p.m.
  • Erie: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Genoa: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Grand Rapids: 5-7 p.m.
  • Holland: 6-8 p.m.
  • Hudson: 6-8 p.m.
  • Ida Township: 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Liberty Center: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Luckey: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Luna Pier: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Maumee: 6-8 p.m.
  • Monclova Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • Monroe: 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Morenci: 6-8 p.m.
  • Napoleon: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Oak Harbor: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Oregon: 6-8 p.m.
  • Ottawa Lake: 6-8 p.m.
  • Perrysburg: 6-8 p.m.
  • Pioneer: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Port Clinton: 5 -7 p.m.
  • Richfield Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • Rocky Ridge: 5:30-7:00
  • Rossford: 6-8 p.m.
  • Sandusky: 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Springfield Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • Sylvania Township: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Sylvania: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Tecumseh: 6-8 p.m.
  • Toledo: 6-8 p.m.
  • Village of Millbury: 6:30 - 8 p.m.
  • Walbridge: 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Waterville: 6-8 p.m.
  • Wauseon: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Whitehouse: 6-8 p.m.
  • Willard: 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Woodville: 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 23

  • New Riegel: 2-4 p.m.

Oct. 25

  • The Shops at Fallen Timbers: 6-7 p.m.

Oct. 27

  • Defiance: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Downtown Bowling Green: 4-6 p.m.
  • Findlay: 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Leipsic: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Sycamore: 6-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29

  • Antwerp: 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Bradner: 3:30-7 p.m.
  • Bryan: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Clyde: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Haskins: 6-8 p.m.
  • Edgerton: 6-7
  • Edon: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Fostoria: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Montpelier: 6-7 p.m.
  • Parade on the 25th @ 7 main street
  • Pemberville: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Sherwood: 3:30-5 p.m.
  • Swanton: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Van Wert: 4-6 p.m.
  • Village of Rudolph: 6-8 p.m.
  • Upper Sandusky: 6-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

  • Attica: 4-5:30 p.m.
  • Fremont: 4-6 p.m.
  • Gibsonburg: 5-7 p.m.
  • McCutchenville: 4-5:30 p.m.
  • Tiffin: 6-8 p.m.

iHeartRadio Trunk-or-Treat:

The Anderson’s in Maumee: Oct. 29 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Rossford Halloween Parade: 

Rossford Marina: Oct. 30 2 p.m. 

