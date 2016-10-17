TPS superintendent to address district strengths and weaknesses - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS superintendent to address district strengths and weaknesses

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The superintendent of Toledo Public Schools is set to address the district's strengths and weakness following a bad report card from the state. 

TPS did not fare so well on its district report card for the 2015/2016 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant will outline six key topics at Monday's event: 

  • How to enhance the growth of all TPS students 
  • District finances 
  • How to build strong relationships within and outside the district 
  • Technology 
  • Curriculum 
  • How the district plans to meet high expectations

Monday's event is open to the public and will be held at Bowsher High School. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly