TPS superintendent to address district strengths and weaknesses

The superintendent of Toledo Public Schools is set to address the district's strengths and weakness following a bad report card from the state.

TPS did not fare so well on its district report card for the 2015/2016 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant will outline six key topics at Monday's event:

How to enhance the growth of all TPS students

District finances

How to build strong relationships within and outside the district

Technology

Curriculum

How the district plans to meet high expectations

Monday's event is open to the public and will be held at Bowsher High School. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

