Ottawa Hills sergeant resigns following OVI arrest

An Ottawa Hills sergeant has resigned from her position at the department following OVI charges out of Monroe County.

Dana Mullins was arrested on Oct. 4 after allegedly crashing her personal vehicle into the Coral Ridge Apartments while off-duty.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is handling the case.

Mullins' resignation was effective as of Oct. 12.

"I made this decision, not because I'm unhappy with the position or the opportunities given to me by the Village of Ottawa Hills Police Department, but I consider my resignation the right thing to do for myself, the department, and the community I served."

Read Mullins' full resignation letter here.

