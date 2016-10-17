Two people swim to shore after boat catches fire near Battery Park Marina

Investigators are unsure of how a boat caught fire Saturday afternoon after fueling up at Battery Park Marina near Cedar Point, according to the Sandusky Register.

When the boat caught fire, its two occupants jumped into the water and swam back to the dock.

One person was taken to the hospital and received treatment for minor burns, Sandusky Fire Captain Jason Roesch told the Sandusky Register.

The boat drifted into the bay and burned for about 20 minutes until the fire department was able to put it out.

A response team from the U.S. Coast Guard will likely review the debris and environment to make sure the local water wasn't polluted.

