UT police investigate reported sexual assault - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT police investigate reported sexual assault

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

University of Toledo officials confirm that university police are investigating a sexual assault reported on its campus. 

According to authorities, it appears to be an isolated incident. They say the female victim told police a male acquaintance assaulted her around 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Ottawa East resident hall. 

If charged, the accused person will be kicked off campus as soon as the charges are filed. 

The university sent a letter out to students informing them of the reported assault and warning about the dangers of sexual assault on campus. 

Victims of a sexual assault on campus can contact university police at (419) 530-2600. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly