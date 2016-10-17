Shed at Bedford HS burns to the ground overnight

The Bedford High School football team is out thousands of dollars of equipment after, police say, someone torched a storage shed.

Crews responded to the fire around 5 a.m. Monday. The fire was quickly put out, but not before completely destroying the shed and everything inside.

Bedford High School head football coach, Jeff Wood has spent his Monday tallying up the losses from an equipment shed that went up in flames overnight. He's figuring the team is out somewhere around $30,000.

"It's years of building the program and building all the pads and getting them where you want them and then it's gone," said Wood.

The superintendent said this isn't the first time the school has suffered a loss like this. Just this past July, a garage housing sports equipment was also set on fire. That was another $30,000 in losses.

"It's concerning, and it upsets me and we have to get to the bottom of it,"said the superintendent, Mark Kleinhans.

"We did make the playoffs, so we're going to have to adjust. This is going to cause some issues. Hopefully our sister school will help us out with some equipment, but this is going to cause some issues," said Kleinhans.

With the Mules' next game on Friday and a playoff run ahead, Coach Wood says he's grateful for help from other neighboring teams.

"There's some nice people out there like Monroe High and Airport High School have already said when the season's over, since we're in the playoffs and they're not, they're gonna let us borrow their stuff." Wood said.

Bedford Junior High is loaning equipment for Friday's game.

The school said they are working with their insurer to cover the losses from the two fires.

The athletic director said the school is beefing up surveillance in hopes of keeping this from happening again. In the meantime, Coach Wood has a message for the arsonists:

"Keep our stuff alone," Coach Wood said. "This is our stuff that we've really worked hard at and built up."

