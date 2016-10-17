Father of student killed by tree in Ohio park sues city

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - The father of a college student killed by a falling tree at a northeast Ohio park has filed a lawsuit claiming the city was negligent in not maintaining trees along a walking path.

The Massillon Independent reports Brian Schmidt is seeking at least $25,000 in damages from Massillon for the death of his 21-year-old daughter in September 2014. Rachel Schmidt was struck by a large tree that fell on a windy day in Massillon's South Sippo Park.

A coroner said the Kent State University at Stark student died of head and internal injuries.

A Massillon city prosecutor told the newspaper attorneys for the city's insurance company will represent Massillon in the lawsuit. He says the court will determine if Massillon is liable for Rachel Schmidt's death.

