2 killed in small plane crash in Ohio

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - Two people have been killed in a small plane crash in Ohio.

The plane went down Sunday evening in a heavily wooded area of Warren County near YMCA Camp Kern in Turtlecreek Township.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

The Dayton Daily News reports officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were headed to the scene late Sunday night.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

