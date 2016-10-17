Hundreds gather for Sylvania's annual Fall Festival

Hundreds packed Downtown Sylvania over the weekend for the city's annual Fall Festival.

Every year for the past 30 years the Sylvania community has come together to celebrate fall traditions.

The rain ruined the parade which was canceled, but for a little while families enjoyed food, dancing, pumpkin picking and new to this year - pie contests!

"Sylvania Fall Festival is the best place to be as a family. As a community. this is the one day we all get to celebrate why we love this town," said Julianne Judge Choi, Free Family Fun Zone organizer.

Over one hundred vendors lined Main Street, making this year's event the largest fall fest to date.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.