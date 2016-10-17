Flint receives grant to help residents after water crisis

The city of Flint will receive more than $970,000 to help residents get increased access to health services.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says the Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma grant will span five years.

Youth engagement programs also will benefit from the federal grant which provides services and support to youth and families exposed to trauma through natural or man-made disasters or civil disturbances.

Many Flint residents continue to deal with lead-tainted drinking water. The city was under state financial control when it switched in 2014 from Detroit's water system to the Flint River. The river water was not treated properly, allowing lead to leach into homes from aging pipes.

The city has since switched back to Detroit's water system.

