Police: Man in jail after kidnapping, assaulting Toledo woman

Eduardo Delecruz Soto (Source: Lucas County Jail) Eduardo Delecruz Soto (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping the woman he used to live with and violently assaulting her on Thursday morning.

According to a Toledo police report, the victim, Brittany Trautvetter, was at home after dropping her kids at school when Eduardo Delecruz Soto, 31, appeared behind her and took her into her apartment.

That’s when Trautvetter says Soto took her phone to see who she had been calling and threw her onto the floor.

It was then that Soto allegedly grabbed a hammer and swung it at Trautvetter’s head but missed.

After grabbing Trautvetter by the hair, the report says, Soto grabbed her by the hair, drug her outside and forced her into her own car, where he began driving to Detroit for an appointment with his immigration officer.

While in the car, Soto allegedly struck Trautvetter numerous times before allowing Trautvetter to call her cousin.

Trautvetter’s cousin was able to relay the call to 911 and police made their way to the car’s last known location.

In the meantime, Soto turned the car back toward Toledo and threw Trautvetter’s phone out the window.

The report states that Soto then got off the expressway in west Toledo and Trautvetter was able to jump out of the car.

After briefly chasing her, Soto took off with her car when she got close to a house.

Police caught up with Soto on Saturday.

Soto is facing, kidnapping, felonious assault and robbery charges.

According to Trautvetter, she had obtained a restraining order against Soto, but he had not yet been served with it.

