Gold Star father Khizr Khan encourages Northwest Ohioans to vote

Gold Star father Khizr Khan made a short speech this summer at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia and ended up being thrust into the national spotlight.

On Sunday, Khan was at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg Township using his notoriety to encourage folks to get out and vote.

Khan, a Muslim supporting Hilary Clinton, says it’s important to participate in the political process so the voice of the people can be heard.

“With that honor comes responsibility of making sure this country is safe, laws are abided by, that we continue to be responsible for making life better in this country,” said Khan.

At the DNC, Khan talked about his son, U.S. Army Captain Humayun Khan.

He criticized Republican nominee Donald Trump during the tribute to Humayun, who died fighting in Iraq in 2004.

“It is said that parents teach their children, but in this case it’s the other way around - our son teaching us how to be caring and respectful,” said Khan.

Specifically, Khan attacked Trump’s immigration proposals about barring Muslims from coming into the United States, saying Trump “sacrifices nothing for no one.”

That comment, he says, has struck a nerve with people everywhere he travels, especially after Trump replied that he had also made sacrifices by working hard and creating thousands of jobs.

“People come up to us, hug us, support us, encourage us, for what we have said has reminded them of the goodness of America,” said Khan.

A goodness Khan says only comes by exercising your right to vote on Nov. 8.

U.S Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur also spoke at the event.

