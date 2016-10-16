Nominees sought for 2017 class of "Great Ohioans"

Nominations are being sought for an award that recognizes Ohioans who have played a significant role in world, state or American history.

The Capitol Square Foundation and an advisory board that oversees the Statehouse are requesting nominees for the 2017 class of "Great Ohioans."

Nomination forms are online. Criteria for the nominees include being born in Ohio or having lived in the state for at least five years.

Nomination categories include inventions, medicine and science; academics; entertainment and sports; and government, military, public service and religion.

The nomination deadline is Dec. 12. Recipients of the Great Ohioan Award will be announced in early 2017.

Previous winners include inventor Thomas Edison, journalist and author James Thurber and golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Recipients are featured in an exhibit in the Ohio Statehouse Museum.

