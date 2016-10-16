Leading Edge with Tim Miller - Oct. 16 2016

LaVera Scott, Deputy Director of Lucas County Board of elections stopped by to talk about early voting. (Source: WTOL)

Have you heard about this thing called the presidential race? That was the focus of this week’s Leading Edge segment with Tim Miller, filling in for Jerry Anderson.

We are now less than a month from election day, and many people are still trying to make sense of Monday’s debate, as well as anticipating new twists that could come in Wednesday’s debate.

Dr. Sam Nelson, the Department Chair of Political Science at the University of Toledo stopped by WTOL 11 to discuss the race.

Then, Jerry Anderson makes a special appearance with the national AFL-CIO President, Richard Trunka, to get his take on the presidential race, since unions are once again playing a major part.

And later, LaVera Scott, Deputy Director of Lucas County Board of elections stopped by to talk about early voting.

