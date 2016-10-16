Father of Capt. Khan to speak in Perrysburg Sunday

The father of late U.S. Army Captain Humayun Khan will speak in Perrysburg Township Sunday.

Khizr Khan spoke about his Gold Star son at the Democratic National Convention in July. During his speech, he pulled out a copy of the Constitution to criticize Trump's policy positions that he deemed unconstitutional.

On Sunday, Khan will give a speech at 12:30 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Toledo.

Khan’s son, the late Captain Humayun Khan was killed in Iraq in 2004. His family was later honored with a Gold Star.

His parents continue to make national news following controversial remarks by Republican candidate Donald Trump about the family’s faith.

Sunday’s event is free and open to the public.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.