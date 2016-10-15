Indians take 2-0 lead in ALCS, set franchise record

The Cleveland Indians came into Game Two of the American League Championship Series looking to take a 2-0 advantage over the Toronto Blue Jays.

And they didn't just get the 2-1 win, the Tribe also set a franchise record for the longest postseason win streak, making this their fifth straight win in October.

Now the Indians stand just two wins away from a World Series berth as they get ready to head to Toronto for Game Three, Monday at 8:08 p.m.

"Get an early lead," said Rajai Davis. "Hopefully we can get that early lead. If we get that early lead, chances are they turn to our favor, especially with how strong our bullpen has been."

"We got to continue to play the game the right way," said Francisco Lindor. "Respect our opponent. Just because we're up 2-0 doesn't mean anything. There's still a lot of games to be played."

"To be able to go up 2-0 without a lot of guys feeling that great, I mean there's not much more you can ask for," said Jason Kipnis. "We know it's going to be a tough place, we know it's going to be loud, and that team's going to be a little rejuvenated with the crowd behind them. But like I said we're going in 2-0 and it's a nice feeling not be playing well, and still go up 2-0."

Both teams are obviously looking to advance to the World Series. It would be the first time for Cleveland to make an appearance since 1997, and, if they were to win it all, it would be the first World Series title since 1948.

But first they get ready for Game Three at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

