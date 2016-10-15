NYC Mayor in Toledo Sunday campaigning for Clinton

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio in Toledo campaigning for Hillary Clinton (Source: WTOL)

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio met with Hillary Clinton supporters in Toledo on Sunday.

The Mayor rallied the troops before they headed out to canvass neighborhoods and man phone banks.

He says our country is at a crossroads and Clinton can lead us in the right direction.

"Hillary's platform, what she and Bernie Sanders wrote together, is about increasing wages and benefits for American workers, giving families what they need - like family leave. The things we've been needing for decades in this country,” said Mayor De Blasio.

De Blasio says Clinton is familiar with what he calls 'kitchen table issues' that Americans need to make ends meet.

De Blasio ran Clinton’s successful Senate campaign in 2000.

