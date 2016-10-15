Patients and staff stand behind accused Monroe, MI doctor

Dr. Lesly Pompy is under investigation for prescription fraud and illegal distribution of illegal drugs.

His office at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital was raided and closed on September 26th.

Pompy’s patients and employees say he’s an innocent man.

They surrounded him with love and support on Saturday at a legal defense fundraiser at Monroe Full Gospel Church.

Heidi Smallwood says she’s alive today because of the painkillers Pompy gave her after back surgery.

“He found out I had other things wrong with me, sent me to a specialist and he saved my life by doing that,” said Heidi.

But Michigan State Police say Pompy, a specialist in pain management, prescribed more than 1.2 million doses of controlled substances in the past year to 1500 patients.

That’s the most of any physician in Michigan.

Authorities add Pompy made money by defrauding insurance companies and issuing fraudulent prescriptions.

Pompy denies the allegations.

“When they look at the patient’s pain problem and issues, they will see the medical necessity is there,” said Dr. Pompy.

In addition, authorities say many patients filled prescriptions and sold the pills on the street.

The result: Pompy allegedly contributed to the heroin epidemic in Michigan.

Medical Assistant Erika Kandler defends her boss.

“We take everyone. Try to help everyone. We’re not a basic doctor’s office that’s open from 9:00-5:00. We’re open from 7:00AM-Midnight if that means helping everyone out,” said Erika.

Michigan State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Evidence will be turned over to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office.

“It will show that I could be vindicated,” said Pompy.

