Defiance man killed after car leaves road, strikes utility pole

A man is dead and another is injured after a car went off the road and struck a utility pole in Defiance early on Saturday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Gregory Gerken, 25, of Defiance and Wesley Wager, 22, of Napoleon were headed west on Nagel Road at a higher rate of speed when their car went off the road and hit a pole.

After hitting the pole the car turned over several times in a field.

Mr. Gerken was thrown from the car and was killed. Mr. Wagner was injured in the crash.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

