Sci-fi geeks, superhero nerds come together at Oddmall Emporium in downtown Toledo

Just some of the strange things you can see at the Oddmall Emporium of the Weird (Source: WTOL)

Ever want to hold an actual eyeball? You can at the Oddmall Emporium of the Weird, happening this weekend at the SeaGate Centre.

Organizers say it’s Ohio's must unusual celebration of arts, crafts, comics, jewelry, collectables and games.

You’ll find everything that's imaginative, amazing and of course odd at the combination art fair, craft show, comic con, antique show, music fest, magic show.

Needless to say, the event attracts a special type of person.

"Being a geek currently is in vogue. With sci-fi, fantasy, super hero stuff. It's a good time to be a geek,” said Gregory Dunn, with the Oddmall Emporium.

The Oddmall Emporium of the Weird continues on Sunday until 5:00 p.m. at the SeaGate Centre.

Admission is free but a five dollar donation is welcome.

