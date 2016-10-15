Dispose of your unused, expired meds at Toledo's 'Drug Take Back Day'

Do you know what’s in your medicine cabinet? Some people don’t check often enough, which leads to loads of expired or unused medications.

Later this month, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is holding a drug take back day in hopes of clearing out those cabinets.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the public is invited to dispose of medications the correct way at the health department.

Items accepted at the collection include:

Narcotics

Over-the-counter medications

Pet medications

Prescriptions

Vitamins

Items that are not accepted include:

Syringes

Inhalers

Liquid medication

Ointments/Lotions

The collection runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 635 N Erie Street in Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.