Georgia man accused of abducting woman at Napoleon truck stop - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

William Newton, 28 (Source: CCNO) William Newton, 28 (Source: CCNO)
NAPOLEON, OH (WTOL) -

A Georgia man was arrested in Napoleon Friday after police say he abducted an 18-year-old.

The Napoleon Police Department responded to the Pilot truck stop at 905 American Road around 7:30 p.m. after a complaint.

After an investigation, police arrested William Newton, 28, of Griffin, Georgia. He’s now charged with one count of abduction, one count of unlawful restraint and one count of sexual imposition.

Newton is now being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at Napoleon Municipal Court Monday morning. A bond will be set at that time.

Police say the victim was from Napoleon. 

