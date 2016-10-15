'Kids Escape' program teaches kids how to handle 'stranger danger' situations

Hundreds of kids came to the Epworth United Methodist Church Saturday for a Kid Escape Safety Program to learn educational tools and physical moves to help them in abduction situations.

The Kids Escape Safety Program was started by John Hall, who has been studying abduction cases since the 80s. He began teaching adults as a part of his practice, as most abduction cases involve them, but began teaching kids in the 90s to further his teachings to all age groups.

Hall typically teaches in schools during assemblies, but today was a public community program put on in partnership with the church and the Ottawa Hills Police Department.

"For me, it's how the kids respond positively and they feel empowered. You can tell the worry and their fear goes away because they have a new awareness. They have a plan- what to do when they can't run shout and get help," Hall said.

He instructed the police department on Saturday so they can further teach the community even after he leaves.

"Kids love to ask what if and why and grip dip and spin can be applied to whatever situation they find themselves," Hall said.

He relates that three move tactic - grip dip and spin- to stop d rop and roll taught with fire safety. It involves getting out of the grip, d ropping to the ground and running in an abduction situation.

A key lesson he wants kids to learn is the difference between a kidnapper and an attacker.

"They understand that kidnappers want to move you to a second place and then they turn into attacker," he said. "Your odds of escaping dramatically increase in the first place because in the kidnapper's mind it's still too public even if no ones around. He thinks someone might hear or see this so I teach kids to stay in the first place by gripping dipping and spinning - just like a kid is throwing a tantrum."

The lower kids are to the ground, the harder it is for the abductor to grab them.

"It's a similar idea to a sit- in when people protest- it's hard for police to move people when they're sitting on their bottoms," he said.

But the event wouldn't have been possible without Erin Hirschfeld who called Hall to come to Toledo from Cincinnati. She did that in light of the murder of Fulton County woman, Sierah Joughin who was abducted this past summer.

"I want parents to feel like they've had a conversation with their child, that's not always easy," she said. "I want them to feel good that they've exposed their child to a key to survival, a key to escaping, if they should ever need it," Hirschfeld said.

Learn more about the kid escape program here.

