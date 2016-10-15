Teen fatally struck by motorcycle while playing 'Pokemon Go'

A 14-year-old suburban Detroit boy playing the smartphone game "Pokemon Go" was struck and killed by a drunken motorcyclist Friday.

Roseville police said Saturday that Ryan Mannes was with two friends around 9:30 p.m. Friday when he entered a roadway while trying to "capture a Pokemon."

The 24-year-old motorcyclist hit Ryan as the boy was returning to the sidewalk. The motorcyclist and his 26-year-old passenger were injured after crashing.

Police say the operator of the motorcycle had been drinking prior to the crash. Tests showed his blood alcohol content was .14. Michigan driving laws define drunkenness as having a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher.

He is jailed without bond on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Arraignment is expected Monday.

