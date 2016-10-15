Worker at Detroit plant diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease

Fiat Chrysler says an employee at its Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit has been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.

The automaker says in a statement Friday that it hasn't been determined where the employee may have come in contact with bacteria that cause the disease. FCA says that "out of an abundance of caution" the automaker is testing water sources at the plant.

The company says it's in contact with appropriate agencies, which would include health officials, and plans to cooperate as needed with them.

Legionnaires' disease is a pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs. Cooling systems can be a carrier. The disease has received recent attention in the Flint area, where there's been an outbreak amid the city's crisis with lead-tainted water.

