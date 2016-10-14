Love hurts, especially when it's actually a scam

Sweetest Day is on Saturday and that has Attorney General Mike Dewine reminding everyone to watch out for sweetheart scams.

WTOL 11 talked to the Better Business Bureau who wants you to be aware of how this scam could land you with a broken heart and out of thousands of dollars.

The BBB says anyone can fall victim, all you have to do is get on an online dating site, meet someone, and you can be a target.

"Typically they'll say that they're an American citizen, but that they're currently overseas for some reason," said Dick Eppstein with the BBB.

Eppstein says that is the first red flag. The second, is that the person you've met will say let's get off the monitored dating website.

"They'll start striking up a conversation and indicating that you and they may have a future together. Maybe married," said Eppstein.

He says the process of falling in love usually goes very quickly.

From there, once you both decide you want to see each other or get married, something always gets in the way.

"I have money, I'm very wealthy, but I can't get hold of it for some reason so can you send me a few hundred dollars or a thousand dollars," said Eppstein.

He says this is the third and most obvious red flag.

In addition, if you let them, the scammer will keep going until they get all the money they can because the relationship is a fake.

Eppstein says remember these tips.

"If you get a relationship going with someone that they're accessible, someone you can actually meet, and develop a relationship with in person, and not over the internet," said Eppstein.

According to Eppstein, not all online relationships are fakes, but to avoid the huge loss, do your homework so you don't wind up scammed.

