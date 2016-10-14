Big Board Friday: Week 8 finals

Week 8 Finals
Hicksville 48
Antwerp 13
Riverdale 49
Arcadia 13
Liberty-Benton 35
Arlington 28
Holgate 8
Ayersville 55
Willard 0
Bellevue 62
Erie-Mason 13
Blissfield 48
Waite 28
Bowsher 33
Clinton 42
Britton Deerfield 6
Fremont Ross 13
Clay 20
Dundee 26
Columbia Central 28
Sandusky 42
Columbian 6
Gibsonburg 43
Danbury 6
St. Mary’s 41
Defiance 0
Bryan 23
Delta 19
Bedford 48
Dexter 0
Ottawa Hills 52
Edon 24
Woodmore 35
Elmwood 39
Central Catholic 28
Findlay 7
Genoa 43
Fostoria 12
Crestline 16
Fremont St. Joe’s 30
Montpelier 27
Hilltop 9
Adrian 42
Huron (MI) 13
Hilldale 13
Ida 52
Eastwood 24
Lake 0
North Adams- Jerome 6
Lenawee Christian 56
Archbold 14
Liberty Center 45
Lakota 28
Margaretta 63
Springfield 42
Maumee 7
Van Buren 0
McComb 34
Upper Sandusky 26
Mohawk 28
Chelsea 28
Monroe 7
Whitmore Lake 0
Morenci 54
Anthony Wayne 7
Napoleon 14
Leipsic 60
North Baltimore 20
Cardinal Stritch 34
Northwood 71
Hudson 40
Onsted 0
Hopewell-Loudon 34
Pandora-Gilboa 31
Evergreen 12
Patrick Henry 46
Oak Harbor 14
Perkins 6
Northview 13
Perrysburg 26
Clyde 21
Port Clinton 27
Otsego 24
Rossford 28
Whiteford (MI) 48
Sand Creek 20
Wynford 35
Senaca East 12
Bowling Green 62
Southview 21
Lima Senior 35
St. John’s Jesuit 42
Woodward 14
Start 21
Adrian Madison 34
Summerfield 49
Wauseon 7
Swanton 41
Saline 63
Tecumseh 14
Fairview 20
Tinora 23
Cory-Rawson 41
Vanlue 6
Edgerton 30
Wayne-Trace 21
St. Francis 9
Whitmer 39