Big Board Friday: Week 8 finals - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Big Board Friday: Week 8 finals

Week 8 Finals

Hicksville 48

Antwerp 13

Riverdale 49

Arcadia 13

Liberty-Benton 35

Arlington 28

Holgate 8

Ayersville 55

Willard 0

Bellevue 62

Erie-Mason 13

Blissfield  48

Waite 28

Bowsher 33

Clinton 42

Britton Deerfield 6

Fremont Ross 13

Clay 20

Dundee 26

Columbia Central 28

Sandusky 42

Columbian 6

Gibsonburg 43

Danbury 6

St. Mary’s 41

Defiance 0

Bryan 23

Delta 19

Bedford 48

Dexter 0

Ottawa Hills 52

Edon 24

Woodmore 35

Elmwood 39

Central Catholic 28

Findlay 7

Genoa 43

Fostoria 12

Crestline 16

Fremont St. Joe’s 30

Montpelier 27

Hilltop 9

Adrian 42

Huron (MI) 13

Hilldale 13

Ida 52

Eastwood 24

Lake 0

North Adams- Jerome 6

Lenawee Christian 56

Archbold 14

Liberty Center 45

Lakota 28

Margaretta 63

Springfield 42

Maumee 7

Van Buren 0

McComb 34

Upper Sandusky 26

Mohawk 28

Chelsea 28

Monroe 7

Whitmore Lake 0

Morenci 54

Anthony Wayne 7

Napoleon 14

Leipsic 60

North Baltimore 20

Cardinal Stritch 34

Northwood 71

Hudson 40

Onsted 0

Hopewell-Loudon 34

Pandora-Gilboa 31

Evergreen 12

Patrick Henry 46

Oak Harbor 14

Perkins 6

Northview 13

Perrysburg 26

Clyde 21

Port Clinton 27

Otsego 24

Rossford 28

Whiteford (MI) 48

Sand Creek 20

Wynford 35

Senaca East 12

Bowling Green 62

Southview 21

Lima Senior 35

St. John’s Jesuit 42

Woodward 14

Start 21

Adrian Madison 34

Summerfield 49

Wauseon 7

Swanton 41

Saline 63

Tecumseh 14

Fairview 20

Tinora 23

Cory-Rawson 41

Vanlue 6

Edgerton 30

Wayne-Trace 21

St. Francis 9

Whitmer 39

Powered by Frankly