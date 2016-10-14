City hopes app update will make it easier for citizens to report problems

Have a problem in Toledo?

City leaders say nearly 30,000 people have used Engage Toledo in 2016 to report problems to the City, but only about 2,500 of them have used the Engage Toledo app.

City leaders are hoping with new updates, people will download and use the app to report their problems.

Updates to the smart phone app were announced on Friday. Click here to learn more about the app.

The updates include more options to choose from when requesting the type of service needed, and a new messaging system.

The question and answer portion has also been updated, so that the right department is responding to the problem.

Take the problem of flooding water for example.

"Often citizens just see flooding water in their yard, and they don't know if it's from a sewer line or from a water line, or a storm line, and that's not their responsibility to figure out," said Abby Arnold, commissioner of Utilities Administration. "So now they can go into that water/flooding service request and based on the answers that they give, it will route it either to the sewer department or the water department."

If you're not tech-savvy, you can still call the Engage Toledo number at 419-936-2020. City leaders say they just hired three more people, putting their team up to 10 members.

They're available 24/7, seven days a week.

