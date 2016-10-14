New Study: Breast cancer death rate decreasing

The death rate for breast cancer is down according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent. The study says women are now less likely to die from the disease than they were six years ago.

Race plays a factor in these numbers. Breast cancer death rates in white women decreased about 1.9 percent per year compared to 1.5 percent per year in African-American women. However, looking at women under the age of 50, death rates decreased at about the same pace.

Forty years ago, African-American women had the lowest prevalence of breast cancer, but now it is a problem.

"African-American women are 40 percent more likely to die of breast cancer than white women," said Desmond Strooh from the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Northwest Ohio. "So while we do recognize the rates are falling, there is still more work to be done."

Authors of the study note that the overall decrease is likely due to the increased awareness of how important regular screenings are for early detection.

Along with awareness, some recommended steps are knowing your family history of cancer, being physically active, and eat a healthy diet.

